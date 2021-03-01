ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading 7% Higher

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.98. 1,568,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,901,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

