Rentberry (BERRY) Market Capitalization Tops $284,676.13

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $284,676.13 and $446.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.91 or 0.00750630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

