Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

