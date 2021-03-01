REPO (REPO) Price Down 24.1% This Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $325,860.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00505558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00071493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00076795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

