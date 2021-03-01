Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.14 and traded as high as $43.58. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 50,258 shares.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $903.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

