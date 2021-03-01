Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,966. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Republic Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

