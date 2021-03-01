Request Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $80.82 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.