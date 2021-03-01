Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 1st (ACA, ALTM, AMWD, ATNX, CBWBF, CCOI, CWB, RJF, WIFI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 1st:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a market perform rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cogent offers its services in a highly competitive market. The company’s business gets affected by a decline in the development of new applications and businesses that use its Internet services. It expects to face difficulties in the near term due to a significant decline in customer orders, supply chain disruptions, lower corporate installs and reduced customer connections. Moreover, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates hinder its financial position and operational activities. It is exposed to regulatory and legal requirements like import restrictions, tariffs, and privacy and data protection. However, it reported decent fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Cogent benefits from its cost-effective operations, supported by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility.”

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$35.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$33.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to expand through oppurtunistic acquisitions and global diversification are likely to continue aiding the company's top line growth. Also, given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously rising operating expenses, mainly due to higher compensation costs, will hurt profitabilty to some extent.”

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

