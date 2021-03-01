Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.31. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

About Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

