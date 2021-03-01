Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Höegh LNG Partners LP’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

HMLP stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $512.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.