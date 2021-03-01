Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

ICPT opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

