Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $85.00 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.