Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

