Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $61.99.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.