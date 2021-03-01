Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

