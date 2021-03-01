Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

SIX opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 38.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

