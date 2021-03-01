Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

