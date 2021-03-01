Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.