Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.19.

TSE:TXG opened at C$15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.10. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.52.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

