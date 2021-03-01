Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stantec (TSE: STN):

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$42.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$56.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

2/12/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

2/2/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

Shares of STN traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$51.40. 401,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,017. The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.06. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Stantec Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.