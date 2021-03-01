Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 1st (AGESY, AGTC, AHEXY, ALFVY, AMADY, ANIOY, ARKAY, ASMIY, ATDRY, AUCOY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 1st:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $418.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF). Noble Financial issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

