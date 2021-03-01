Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 1st (EXLS, FFNW, FSKR, FSM, GAIN, GCP, GFN, GSHD, HDELY, HSKA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 1st:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $211.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

