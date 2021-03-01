Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oak Street Health (OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2021 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/17/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $69.00.

2/12/2021 – Oak Street Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

2/6/2021 – Oak Street Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/28/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Oak Street Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/19/2021 – Oak Street Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Oak Street Health is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OSH traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Get Oak Street Health Inc alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock valued at $470,672,713. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.