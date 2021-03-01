Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $25.69. 1,151,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 955,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

