Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading 7% Higher

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shares traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.47. 1,204,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,902,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $296.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

In related news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

