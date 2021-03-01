Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 662.5% in February

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18. Resonate Blends has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
About Resonate Blends
