Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 662.5% in February

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18. Resonate Blends has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

