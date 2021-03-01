Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,236.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3,205.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

