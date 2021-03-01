Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0123

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.62 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00779280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00029668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars.

