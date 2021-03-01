Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.51. 5,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

