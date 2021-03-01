Reviewing Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) & Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 29.43 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34%

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Bitcoin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.