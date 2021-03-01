Reviewing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 6.12 $1.59 million N/A N/A Globant $659.33 million 13.08 $54.01 million $1.76 132.10

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Park City Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 9.63% 4.63% 3.69% Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Park City Group and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Globant 0 4 4 0 2.50

Globant has a consensus target price of $220.71, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Globant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Globant beats Park City Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

