Reviewing Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Stride alerts:

87.1% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stride has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stride and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75 Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stride currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.93%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.08%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stride and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.04 billion 1.01 $24.51 million $0.60 41.93 Universal Technical Institute $300.76 million 0.68 $8.01 million ($0.14) -44.71

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Technical Institute. Universal Technical Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 4.06% 6.92% 4.32% Universal Technical Institute 2.66% -1.66% -0.38%

Summary

Stride beats Universal Technical Institute on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of November 18, 2020, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.