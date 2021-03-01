Reviewing Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, suggesting that its stock price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Baltic International USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 121.43 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivint Smart Home and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Baltic International USA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

