Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

