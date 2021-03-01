Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 97% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $774,533.34 and approximately $406,864.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $184.46 or 0.00371718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00516562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

