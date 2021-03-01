Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 5,090 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

