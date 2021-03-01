Rikoon Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after buying an additional 214,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $212.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average of $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

