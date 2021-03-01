Rikoon Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.04.

XOM stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

