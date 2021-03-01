Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

