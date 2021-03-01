Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Up 7.1%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.32. 305,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 331,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMNI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,836.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

