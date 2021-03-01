Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.41 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.24 or 0.00508004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

