Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.60. 25,856,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 35,703,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

RIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 849.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 407,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $6,920,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

