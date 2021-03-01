Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s stock price traded up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.60. 25,856,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 35,703,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
RIOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 4.56.
About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
