Rise Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,297.00 (RISE)

Rise Protocol (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Rise Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $104,297.00 worth of Rise Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise Protocol has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rise Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $20.92 or 0.00042115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise Protocol alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00146343 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000135 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rise Protocol

Rise Protocol (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise Protocol’s total supply is 104,951 coins and its circulating supply is 81,757 coins. Rise Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.