Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. ON24 has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.98.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.