Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading 11.2% Higher

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s share price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.30. 33,602,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 12,218,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $621,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

