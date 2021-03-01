Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

RCKT stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,677,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

