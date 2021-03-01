Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $55.49. 37,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,334. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

