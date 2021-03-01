Rocket Pool Trading Down 7% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $9.46 or 0.00019488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $97.20 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00763175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

