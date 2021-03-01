Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $420.50 and last traded at $420.31. Approximately 3,784,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,607,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.48.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900,807 shares of company stock worth $331,332,144. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

