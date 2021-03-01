Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

